Sakhi reaches Scottish Junior Squash Open semifinals

KARACHI: Sakhi Khan Tareen reached the semifinals in the under-17 category at Scottish Junior Squash Open in Scotland on Friday.

A representational image of the Squash rackets and two balls. — Pixabay/File

Sakhi defeated Saif Irfan Ahson from the US 11-1, 11-2, 11-1 in the second round and beat India’s Vedant Chheda 11-7, 11-2, 11-7 in the quarterfinals. Now, he is drawn against Aaron Azaña from Argentina in the semifinals.