Ten Hag says Man Utd’s new investors ‘want to work with me’

LONDON: Erik ten Hag insists Jim Ratcliffe wants to work with him even though he is yet to speak to the British billionaire as he prepares to take control of football operations at troubled Manchester United.

Ratcliffe´s INEOS group finally agreed a deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in United on Christmas Eve.

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's head coach. - AFP/File

INEOS will have responsibility for United´s footballing operations under the terms of a deal that is expected to take four to six weeks to receive regulatory approval.

Dave Brailsford, INEOS´ director of sport, was at Old Trafford on Boxing Day for the 3-2 win against Aston Villa, a result which gave the under-fire Ten Hag some much-needed breathing space.

United travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday languishing in seventh place in the Premier League and have already been eliminated from the Champions League and the League Cup. Despite his rocky second season in charge, Ten Hag is confident Ratcliffe is keen to develop a working relationship to get United back on track.

“The schedule is so condensed so I didn´t have the time so far to speak with them, but it will come and I look forward to it,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.