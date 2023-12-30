Ten Hag says Man Utd’s new investors ‘want to work with me’

LONDON: Erik ten Hag insists Jim Ratcliffe wants to work with him even though he is yet to speak to the British billionaire as he prepares to take control of football operations at troubled Manchester United.
Ratcliffe´s INEOS group finally agreed a deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in United on Christmas Eve.
INEOS will have responsibility for United´s footballing operations under the terms of a deal that is expected to take four to six weeks to receive regulatory approval.
Dave Brailsford, INEOS´ director of sport, was at Old Trafford on Boxing Day for the 3-2 win against Aston Villa, a result which gave the under-fire Ten Hag some much-needed breathing space.
United travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday languishing in seventh place in the Premier League and have already been eliminated from the Champions League and the League Cup. Despite his rocky second season in charge, Ten Hag is confident Ratcliffe is keen to develop a working relationship to get United back on track.
“The schedule is so condensed so I didn´t have the time so far to speak with them, but it will come and I look forward to it,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.
KARACHI: Sakhi Khan Tareen reached the semifinals in the under-17 category at Scottish Junior Squash Open in Scotland...
LAHORE: Sohaib Club on Friday were crowned champions when they defeated National Club 2-0 in their last league game of...
KAMPALA: At just 14 she was the youngest Paralympian at the Tokyo Games.And Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe faces an...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool will be able to maintain their Premier League title charge despite the...
KARACHI: Iqra University organised the opening ceremony of Sports Gala Karachi.More than 800 players and dignitaries...
LONDON: Manchester City will have enjoyed the festive fixtures, with slip-ups from their Premier League title rivals...