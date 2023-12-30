Pak kabaddi players departure for Iran delayed

LAHORE: Pakistan’s junior kabaddi players’ departure for Iran for training purposes has been delayed for a week.

“Yes the players’ departure has been delayed as the league in Iran has been pushed back for a few days due to snowfall there,” a senior official of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) told The News on Friday.

Pakistan team in action during match against Iran. - Olympic Council of Asia

The official said that the players now are expected to be sent either on January 8 or 9. Pakistan plans to send around 16 young players to Iran for training purposes. These boys, who belong to various departments, will be adjusted in Iran’s different teams who are set to engage in the country’s domestic league which will begin in the next few days.

Pakistani players will stay there for two months.

The PKF has taken the initiative to groom young lot in order to arrest the decline of kabaddi in the country.

A senior Pakistan coach hailed the PKF’s decision to provide such a training opportunity to the youngsters.

“It’s a good step and it will help a lot in the revival of our kabaddi standard,” the coach told The News.

No official will be accompanying the youngsters during Iran’s trip. However, this correspondent has learnt that a senior PKF official is expected to fly to Iran towards the end of the league.