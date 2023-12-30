India penalised for slow over-rate in Centurion Test

DUBAI: India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Indian cricketers celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Dean Elgar (R) during Day 5 of the first Test, Centurion, Dec. 30, 2021. AFP

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from India’s points total.

