India penalised for slow over-rate in Centurion Test

DUBAI: India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa.
Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from India’s points total.
KARACHI: Sakhi Khan Tareen reached the semifinals in the under-17 category at Scottish Junior Squash Open in Scotland...
LAHORE: Sohaib Club on Friday were crowned champions when they defeated National Club 2-0 in their last league game of...
KAMPALA: At just 14 she was the youngest Paralympian at the Tokyo Games.And Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe faces an...
LONDON: Erik ten Hag insists Jim Ratcliffe wants to work with him even though he is yet to speak to the British...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool will be able to maintain their Premier League title charge despite the...
KARACHI: Iqra University organised the opening ceremony of Sports Gala Karachi.More than 800 players and dignitaries...