Owais helps HEC post 379 for 8

KARACHI: An impressive century by Owais Zafar of the Higher Education Commission against KRL at the UBL Sports Complex was the highlight of the second day of the third round of the President’s Trophy.

In response to KRL’s first innings score of 411 for 7, the Higher Education Commission posted 379 for 8 in their first innings. The standout performance came from Owais Zafar, who played a brilliant innings of 111 runs, showcasing his skill with 10 fours and one six.

This image shows a player taking a shot during the President's Trophy match in Karachi on December 28, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB_Live

Other notable contributions came from Saad Khan (67), Ghazi Ghori (56), and Adeel Mayo (51). Arshadullah was the standout bowler for KRL, claiming 4 wickets. KRL began their second innings and at the end of the second day’s play had scored 81 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. This put them in a position to take an overall lead of 113 runs.

At the State Bank Stadium, SNGPL scored 305 for 8 in response to State Bank’s first innings score of 170. Mubaser Khan scored 84 runs with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes and was not out. Asad Shafiq scored 77 runs with the help of seven fours. Bilawal Bhatti played an innings of 54 runs with the help of six fours. Muhammad Ilyas took 4 wickets by giving 77 runs.

State Bank scored 59 runs in their second innings, having lost two wickets.

In response to Ghani Glass’s first innings score of 319 runs with 9 out, PTV team were bowled out for 128 in their first innings at the National Bank Stadium. Taimur Khan scored 50 runs with the help of six fours and two sixes. Muhammad Ramiz scored 25 and Shoaib Akhtar took four wickets each by giving 37 runs.

After following on, PTV scored 183 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Taimur Khan was not out on 79 with 13 fours and one six. Muhammad Sulaiman is at the crease with 65 runs with six fours. These two have added 138 runs in the third wicket partnership.