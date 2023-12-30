We ticked most boxes: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team’s Director Coaching Mohammad Hafeez admitted losing the plot at crucial stages which turned the victory chase into a defeat in the second Test against Australia at Melbourne.

Talking to media following yet another series loss against Australia, Hafeez said, Pakistan were in the game in majority of sessions but made some crucial mistakes. “We missed some crucial chances which if accepted could have tilted the balance in Pakistan’s favour resulting in our win. We could not win certain moments which resulted in our defeat.

Pakistan cricket team’s Director Coaching Mohammad Hafeez. — PCB

Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman’s stand was taking us towards win when a crucial decision went against us. That was the turning point. Even before that Babar Azam and Shan Masood were going along nicely. Yet, I feel we should have grabbed opportunities coming our way by producing a solid stand.”

The Team Director was unhappy with technology that he said robbed Pakistan from earning positive results. “Umpires call is something controversial. Hitting the stumps should be declared out. Umpires call is only fuming controversy. Hitting the ball goes to the on-field umpire rescue which robs the opposing team. Once the technology shows that the ball was hitting the stumps, it must be declared out.”

Hafeez said he was satisfied with the team’s performance due to the fact that players fought well in the second Test. “We were nowhere in the first Test at Perth but here we ticked most of the boxes, staying very much in the game.

Some misses and mistakes in between let us down. Team’s overall performance was excellent as we played well and gave a tough time to opponents. I am happy that we took the fight back to Australia and even during majority sessions they were not feeling comfortable.”

The Team Director defended his batsmen’s aggressive style of play. “Playing shots wherever required is the right approach. Saud Shakil rightly attempted the shot which resulted in his fall.

Shot was on and so was the case with some other dismissals. Rizwan’s decision, however, was crucial. Having said that I feel our batsmen should have raised a few big partnerships. One odd big innings could have achieved the win for Pakistan.”

He said his plan was to see his batsmen playing 100 overs with a positive intent. “I told the boys that if they succeeded in playing 100 overs they could win the Test. We stayed well on course but missed the plot at crucial stages which resulted in defeat. Still I am happy and satisfied that we played well and came close to winning.”

Hafeez praised Shan Masood for showing the positive intent. “He led from the front by showing positive intent which is crucial for achieving positive results. We are No 6 at Test level.

Hafeez advocated playing more side matches before away Test series. “Team members require time to settle down when you tour abroad. I mean when you visit Australia, South Africa and even England you require a couple of matches before heading into a Test series. There is a marked difference in conditions in the sub-continent and in the majority of other Test playing countries.”