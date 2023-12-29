Rayan, Sakhi reach Scottish Junior Squash Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Rayan Mohib Khan and Sakhi Khan Tareen moved into the pre-quarterfinals in the under-17 category at Scottish Junior Squash Open in Scotland on Thursday.

Sakhi defeated Yuan Xin Li from Singapore 11-5, 11-5, 11-1 and Rayan won against Aled Lloyd Davies from Wales 5-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-3 in the first round.

Representative image — Radio Pakistan

Now, Sakhi is to face Saif Irfan Ahson from the US and Rayan is up against Deeptangsu Maitra from Australia in the second round.