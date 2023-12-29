Rayan, Sakhi reach Scottish Junior Squash Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Rayan Mohib Khan and Sakhi Khan Tareen moved into the pre-quarterfinals in the under-17 category at Scottish Junior Squash Open in Scotland on Thursday.
Sakhi defeated Yuan Xin Li from Singapore 11-5, 11-5, 11-1 and Rayan won against Aled Lloyd Davies from Wales 5-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-3 in the first round.
Now, Sakhi is to face Saif Irfan Ahson from the US and Rayan is up against Deeptangsu Maitra from Australia in the second round.
LAHORE: Sohaib Club were at the summit with three straight wins on the second day of the National Beach Handball Club...
LAHORE: KPT Football Challenge Cup, carrying 18 teams, will begin at the KPT Sports Complex from Saturday .The event...
LOS ANGELES: Cleveland´s Caris LeVert made the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:03 to play as the Cavaliers rallied from...
SYDNEY: Australian supermaxi LawConnect took line honours in the punishing Sydney-Hobart ocean race on Thursday,...
GLASGOW: Rangers´ scheduled Scottish Premiership match at home to Ross County on Wednesday has been postponed due to...
LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced prized Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday hours after...