Aisam to contest PTF president elections

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi has shown his interest in contesting the election for the position of President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) whenever the federation gets permission from the PSB and POA to conduct these.

“International Aisamul Haq who will be leading Pakistan campaign in the Davis Cup tie against India as a playing captain has shown interest in PTF President elections whenever these will be held in near future,” a PTF source said. Aisam confirmed to ‘The News’ his willingness to contest the coming elections as sitting President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan has already declared that he will not be a contender.

Aisamul Haq Qureshi. — AFP File

“I plan to contest the PTF President elections. I will require support from all the units as I know I can contribute to the tennis cause in the best possible way,” he said.

The PTF has convened the Annual General Council Meeting on Saturday to discuss among other issues holding of PTF elections.

The PTF has already moved to the PSB and the POA to give them permission to hold the elections. “We have sent requests to the POA and the PSB to give us in-writing permission to hold the PTF elections,” an official said. “Once we get the permission from the two, we will go ahead with the elections. There could not be a better candidate for the position of President PTF than Aisamul Haq who has international reputation and connections that are a must for the coveted position.” When asked why the PTF requires permission from the POA or the PSB to hold elections, the official said in the wake of the High Court decision, the PSB has barred all federations from holding elections. “It is a must for every federation to have a nominee from the PSB and the POA during the election process for authenticity. All those elections which are being held without PSB or POA permission will not be have recognition. We have already communicated to the ITF that the PSB has written a letter to the federation not to hold elections till the time the High Court gives clearance.”

When The News approached a top PSB official to confirm whether he had received any letter from the PTF for the grant of permission, he confirmed receiving it. “Yes, the PSB has received a letter from the PTF for the grant of permission to hold elections but we cannot grant any permission till the time the High Court permits us,’’ the PSB official said.