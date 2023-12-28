Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah

LONDON: Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo believes his side have the forward firepower to cope without Mohamed Salah when the Egypt star departs for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes (C) heads the ball past Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (C-L) and Arsenal's Kai Havertz (C-R) to score his team's first goal during the English Premier League in Liverpool, England on December 23, 2023. — AFP

Darwin Nunez ended a run of 12 games without a goal, while Diogo Jota came off the bench to score after a month out injured in a 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday which took Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

Salah has one more Liverpool game -- at home to Newcastle on Sunday -- before he departs for the African Nations Cup and the 16-goal winger is set to be away from Anfield on international duty for up to a month.