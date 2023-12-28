Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah

LONDON: Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo believes his side have the forward firepower to cope without Mohamed Salah when the Egypt star departs for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.
Darwin Nunez ended a run of 12 games without a goal, while Diogo Jota came off the bench to score after a month out injured in a 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday which took Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.
Salah has one more Liverpool game -- at home to Newcastle on Sunday -- before he departs for the African Nations Cup and the 16-goal winger is set to be away from Anfield on international duty for up to a month.
