Bugti calls for crackdown on alleged corruption

LAHORE: The newly appointed President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Tariq Hussain Bugti, has recommended adding the names of individuals allegedly involved in national sports corruption to the Exit Control List (ECL).
Bugti, nominated by the caretaker Prime Minister just days ago, wasted no time in addressing the issue of corruption within the PHF. In a letter to the Ministry of Interior and a subsequent video message, he urged authorities to prevent potential flight risks by including the names of those under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the ECL.
“If they are acquitted of the charges, they can go anywhere,” Bugti stated in a video message. “But if anything is proved, they will be dealt with strictly, the money will be taken back, and invested in the welfare of hockey.” The Ministry of Interior has yet to respond officially to Bugti’s request.
