Australia take control at MCG as Pakistan flounder

MELBOURNE: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put Australia in the driving seat of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday to leave Pakistan tottering at 194-6, still 124 runs behind on day two.

At stumps, Mohammad Rizwan was on 29 and Aamer Jamal not out two after Cummins took the crucial wickets of Abdullah Shafique (62) and Babar Azam (one), then Agha Salman (five).

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing Pakistan´s batsman Barbar Azam on the second day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 27, 2023. — AFP

Lyon chipped in by removing Imam-ul-Haq (10) and Shan Masood (54), while Josh Hazlewood bowled Saud Shakeel for nine as Pakistan’s dream of a first Test win in Australia since 1995 faded.

“I thought we bowled decently before tea without too much reward. They obviously batted quite well,” said skipper Cummins. “But it was good at the end there to get a few big wickets and it feels like we’re well into their order now.

“I was actually really happy,” he added of Australia’s batting performance. “I thought our batters did a great job to get us to 300, it was hard work.”

The visitors claimed seven wickets in the morning session on a pitch offering seam and swing, restricting the hosts to 318.

Aamer Jamal spearheaded Pakistan’s charge with 3-64 after Australia resumed on 187-3 after being sent into bat, with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring on 63.

Openers Haq and Shafique made a positive start, surviving a series of loud appeals.

But veteran spinner Lyon, fresh from taking his 500th wicket during the first Test in Perth, finally earned a reward when Haq edged to Labuschagne at slip.

Undeterred, Pakistan upped the run rate after tea with Shafique reaching his first Test 50 in Australia, and fifth overall, with a four off Mitchell Starc.

But his 90-run partnership with Masood was broken by Cummins, who showed sharp reflexes to stick out his left hand for a catch off his own bowling to end Shafique’s stay.