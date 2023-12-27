Saim, Faizan, Haris clinch titles at McDonald’s Junior Open

KARACHI: M Saim, Faizan Ali, and Haris Zahid clinched titles at the 2nd McDonald’s National Junior Squash Open at NCC here on Tuesday.
In the final of under-9 category, M Saim thrashed M Bin Naseem 11-1, 11-5, 11-8 in 15 minutes. In the final of under-13 category, Faizan Ali from Army overpowered Punjab’s M Bin Atif 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10 in 23 minutes.
In the final of under-15 category, Haris Zahid from KPK won against Rayyan Bahadur from KPK 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-9 in 32 minutes.
