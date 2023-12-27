PCB unveils player development initiatives

LAHORE: The PCB has introduced three extensive player development programmes, focusing on the establishment of sub-academies in seven cities, specialised training camps for national players, and a financial support initiative for U19 players to nurture them into top-notch professionals.
Chairman of PCB MC, Zaka Ashraf, endorsed this strategic move in consultation with Mohammad Hafeez, Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.
“This initiative will prepare our players for the highly competitive cricket at the top level. It is crucial to focus on the skills of our players and provide them with world-class facilities. We will also target interior Sindh and erstwhile FATA for further development programs, ensuring that talent from remote areas can also be transformed into international-caliber assets.”
