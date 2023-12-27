‘Harris has always been next in line’

MELBOURNE: David Warner has given a strong endorsement for Marcus Harris to replace him as Australia’s next Test opener after a day where he and Usman Khawaja showed the value of having specialists do the job, sharing a 90-run opening stand in difficult conditions against Pakistan to help Australia weather the storm.

Australia's David Warner plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket Test match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 26, 2023. — AFP

Warner and Khawaja batted almost through the opening session after they were sent in by Pakistan captain Shan Masood on an MCG pitch that had plenty of live green grass. The partnership ensured Australia did not find themselves in a vulnerable position as they reached stumps at 187 for 3 after 24 overs were lost to rain.

The debate on who should replace Warner after he retires from the format - at the end of the series - has bubbled away as a talking point, with Michael Hussey adding to the debate by stating he would prefer to see a specialist do the job. Warner had been asked back in July about who should replace him. He spoke glowingly about Matt Renshaw’s credentials before mentioning that Harris had the “front-row seat” as the touring reserve in the Ashes.

“It’s a tough one,” Warner said. “It’s obviously up to the selectors. But from my position, I feel like the person who’s worked their backside off and has been there for a while in the background, I think Harry’s been that person. He’s toured, he’s going to have that chance. He scored a hundred the other day [for a Victoria XI vs the Pakistanis]. —