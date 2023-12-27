New restrictions spark grumbles from players on Australia tour

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team management has implemented stricter regulations for players on the current Australia tour, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions within the squad.

National team director Mohammad Hafeez, known for his meticulous approach, has introduced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with a zero-tolerance policy on inactivity, including a $500 fine for players caught sleeping on the ground or appearing unengaged.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (R) congratulates teammate Sarfaraz Ahmed after the latter caught a shot by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on December 16, 2023. — AFP

While the new rules aim to promote professionalism and focus, some players reportedly expressed frustration, comparing the strictness to Under-16 team regulations. Sources claimed informal discussions among players revealed discontent with the perceived lack of trust and personal space.

Hafeez, nicknamed “Professor” for his emphasis on discipline, justified the SOPs by stressing the importance of maintaining high standards on a crucial tour. He reportedly told players to avoid appearing lethargic or disengaged in public spaces.

This new development has ignited debate within the cricketing community. Some support Hafeez’s firm stance, arguing that increased professionalism is vital for success. Others, however, raise concerns about the potential impact on player morale and freedom.