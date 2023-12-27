Hasan praises bowlers for restricting Aussies

ISLAMABAD: Hasan Ali praised Pakistan bowlers for restricting Australia to a low total, never allowing the hosts to score freely on the opening day of the second Test at Melbourne.

Talking to the media following the opening day’s play, Hasan said that after lunch, the bowlers were up to the mark. “We did well to restrict Australia to a low total on the opening day putting a brake on their scoring as well as taking wickets,” he said.

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali. — PCB

Hasan said that Pakistan bowling was praised even by opponents. “It is not easy to put brakes on the free flowing Australians. We could have picked more wickets had we taken a few catches,” he added.

Hasan rated the strip as a tricky one. “It is not an easy pitch to bat on. There is movement and lift which troubles batsmen. I hope we will be in a position to restrict Australia to a low total.”