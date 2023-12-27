Labuschagne stands firm as Australia frustrate Pakistan

MELBOURNE: A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne weathered a storm to help steer Australia to 187-3 on a rain-disrupted opening day of the second Test in Melbourne Tuesday against a probing and resilient Pakistan attack.
At stumps, he was unbeaten on a glacial 44 off 120 balls and Travis Head was not out on nine after nearly three hours´ play were lost to rain. Pakistan´s bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions and were rewarded with the wickets of David Warner (38), Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26).
But a patient Labuschagne was immovable as the hosts look to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth. “It was a good day as a bowling unit, a bit unlucky that we haven´t got more wickets,” said Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali, who removed Khawaja. “I think we are a bit ahead of them and looking forward to tomorrow.”
Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to field first on a pitch suited to the seamers. Spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, they bowled a good length and found early swing. “(We are) okay. Another wicket less would have been great, but credit to the way Pakistan bowled. They bowled unbelievable channels,” said Warner.
“But I think going into tomorrow we´re in a pretty good position. Anything with a four in front of it would be great, but it is going to be a tough grind.” Warner, who made 164 in the first innings at Perth in his farewell Test series, was dropped on two by Abdullah Shafique, who put down a regulation catch at second slip.
He was also fortunate to get away with an edge that sailed over the slips for a boundary on 17. His luck ran out with a rash shot off part-time spinner Agha Salman in the final over before lunch, with Babar Azam holding a catch at slip off a thick outside edge.
Warner´s long-time opening partner Khawaja has been embroiled in a dispute with the International Cricket Council over how he can bring attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
He was denied a bid to display a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and instead played with the names of his daughters on his shoes. The 37-year-old hit a boundary off the second ball he faced and looked destined for a big score before Ali, back in the team after being overlooked for Perth, drew an edge that Salman took well in the slips to leave Australia on 108-2.
With dark clouds overhead, the lights were turned on mid-afternoon with Labuschagne and Smith in survival mode as the bowlers turned the screws before the rain arrived. The conditions eventually cleared and play resumed in front of a sparse crowd, with many of the 62,000 fans giving up and going home.
Pakistan won the toss
Australia 1st innings
Warner c Azam b Salman 38
Khawaja c Salman b Ali 42
Labuschagne not out 44
Smith c Rizwan b Jamal 26
Head not out 9
Extras: (b12, lb5, nb2 w9) 28
Total: (3 wickets; 66 overs) 187
Still to bat: Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Fall of wickets: 1-90 (Warner), 2-108
(Khawaja), 3-154 (Smith)
Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 20-5-63-0, Mir Hamza 15-4-27-0, Hasan Ali 14-4-28-1, Aamer Jamal 14-1-47-1, Agha Salman 3-0-5-1
Pakistan Team: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mir Hamza
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)
