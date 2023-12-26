Aisam to compete in Serena Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq will compete in the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships getting underway at the PTF/SDA Complex on Tuesday.

Aisam will partner with Aqeel in the men’s doubles event. “I have decided to compete in the event to prepare myself for the Davis Cup tie to be held against India in a month's time,” Aisam said.

Pakistan's Tennis superstar Aisamul Haq gestures in this image on September 16, 2023. — Facebook/Aisam ul Haq Qureshi

The Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships is a very prestigious event, held annually as part of their Sports Diplomacy. Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF thanked the Management of Serena Hotels, especially Aziz Boolani-CEO Serena Hotels, for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan.

Besides Aisam a large number of players, including Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Sarah Mahboob Khan, Meheq Khokhar, Sheeza Sajid, Esha Jawad and Amna Ali Qayum are participating in the mega event.

By Monday evening as many as 260 entries were received in five different categories, men’s, singles, men’s doubles, ladies' singles, boys 18 & under singles, boys 14 & under singles.