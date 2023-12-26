Cricket boards should follow verdict on Davis Cup tie: Aisam

ISLAMABAD: Hailing the ITF Independent Tribunal’s verdict to keep the February 2024 Davis Cup tie with the host country, international tennis star Aisamul Haq Qureshi has said that the decision has settled the matter and cricket boards should not have any doubts about the Pakistan-India teams’ exchanges.

Aisam is Pakistan's top tennis player — AFP

Talking to The News here on Monday, the ace tennis star said he was excited to know about the decision that has buried the Indians' security concerns once and for all. “It was a landmark win for Pakistan sports which has been fighting for years against Indian excuses not to tour Pakistan under the pretext of security threats. The matter has been settled once and for all by the Independent Tribunal that decided the appeal on merit and rightly kept the February 2024 Davis Cup tie with Pakistan. We have hosted eight different countries during the last six years and there were no security concerns expressed by any country. They were all praise for Pakistan tennis’ management skills. The decision by the DCC and later by the Tribunal is enough to clear doubts if there were any.”

Aisam called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to start sending teams to Pakistan. “Now no one even the BCCI should have any reasonable excuse not to play in Pakistan. With the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in 2025 in Pakistan, India should announce their cricket team’s participation. Sports must be kept out of politics as in the modern world such excuses hold no value. I believe sending the Pakistan cricket team to India to compete in the ODI World Cup was the right decision and hope India will reciprocate when it comes to participation in the Champions Trophy. ”

Aisam praised the Pakistan Tennis Federation's (PTF) role in presenting the Davis Cup tie case in a befitting manner. When asked about Pakistan's chances against India in the Davis Cup tie, he said winning and losing hardly matter. “It is not winning or losing, it is all out about making the best efforts and Pakistan will have good chances on grass courts in Islamabad. I have my doubts about the Indian team’s visit to Pakistan. In case they stay away, they will miss Pakistani people's hospitality. But I will request India to send the team to Pakistan and may the best team win at the end.”