Zaka postpones Australia trip

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman, Zaka Ashraf, has decided to postpone his Australia trip due to delays in the PSL bidding process.

Ashraf, initially expected to leave for Australia on Sunday, will join Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer in Australia later.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman, Zaka Ashraf. — PCB

Ashraf's visit to Australia includes crucial meetings with Cricket Australia officials. Initially planned to coincide with the Boxing Day Test, the postponement is attributed to the need for the PCB chairman's involvement in the ongoing PSL bidding proceedings.