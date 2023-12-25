Saim, bin Naseem in final of McDonald’s national junior open

KARACHI: M Saim and M Bin Naseem reached the final of under-19 category at the 2nd McDonald’s national junior open at NCC here on Sunday.
In the semifinals of the said category, M Saim thrashed Aban Khan 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 and M Bin Naseem beat M Faiz Khan 8-11, 11-8, 11-0, 11-6.
In the semifinals of under-13 category, M Bin Atif from Punjab won against Sindh’s Raheel 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10 and Army’s Faizan Ali overpowered Syed M Hasnain from Punjab 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9.
In the semifinals of under-15 category, KPK’s Haris Zahid smashed Sindh’s Omar Ahmed Osmani 11-7, 11-5, 11-2 and Rayyan Bahadur from KPK defeated Sindh’s Abdul Ahad Butt 11-7, 11-9, 11-7.
