Karachi Golf Club win Fast Cables-Indus Hospital Golf

KARACHI: Karachi Golf Club won the Fast Cables-Indus Hospital Annual Golf Tournament 2023.

Habib Metro Bank Limited were the runners-up and Dubai Islamic Bank Ltd came third. This year’s tournament focused on supporting emergency services, addressing the increasing need for robust emergency care systems in Pakistan, where acute cardiovascular disease, road injuries, and strokes rank among the top 10 leading causes of death.

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/File

Interim Minister for Education, Sindh, Ms. Rana Hussain attended the event as Chief Guest. Established in 2016, the annual IHHN Golf Tournament has become a flagship event, providing the corporate sector and golfing community with a unique opportunity to contribute to a healthier Pakistan.

The tournaments are now held annually in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with 144 golfers participating in the Greensome Stableford format.