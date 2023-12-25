Karachi Golf Club win Fast Cables-Indus Hospital Golf

KARACHI: Karachi Golf Club won the Fast Cables-Indus Hospital Annual Golf Tournament 2023.
Habib Metro Bank Limited were the runners-up and Dubai Islamic Bank Ltd came third. This year’s tournament focused on supporting emergency services, addressing the increasing need for robust emergency care systems in Pakistan, where acute cardiovascular disease, road injuries, and strokes rank among the top 10 leading causes of death.
Interim Minister for Education, Sindh, Ms. Rana Hussain attended the event as Chief Guest. Established in 2016, the annual IHHN Golf Tournament has become a flagship event, providing the corporate sector and golfing community with a unique opportunity to contribute to a healthier Pakistan.
The tournaments are now held annually in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with 144 golfers participating in the Greensome Stableford format.
LONDON: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulated Rebecca Welch for a “milestone” achievement after she became...
LAHORE: Ananda College Colombo cricket team arrived here on Sunday night to play one-day and T20 series against...
GLASGOW: Rangers beat Motherwell 2-0 at a wet and wild Fir Park on Sunday to return to within two points of Scottish...
LAHORE: Lahore Race Club’s winter meeting witnessed a day of mixed fortunes on Sunday, where established favourites...
KARACHI: M Saim and M Bin Naseem reached the final of under-19 category at the 2nd McDonald’s national junior open...
KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation is in a deep fix as they have to announce elections or its president will face...