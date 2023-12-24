Bugti to convene PHF Congress meeting soon

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tariq Masoori Bugti will convene the Federation’s Congress meeting shortly to seek members’ opinions on future course of action including conducting scrutiny of Clubs.

Talking to the media after assuming the office at the PHF Headquarters in Lahore, Tariq Bugti said that the consultation process is already underway.

Pakistani team during a hockey match. — PHF website

“I will soon be convening the PHF Congress to finalise the future course of action including holding elections at all levels and conducting scrutiny of the clubs,” he said. Bugti thanked the Prime Minister who is also the Patron in Chief of the federation to repose trust in him. “I will try my best to live up to the PM expectations. Our main focus should be to promote hockey at all levels, helping in raising the standard of the game and improving the Pakistan national hockey team ranking.”

Bugti said he joined the PHF with one aim. “I am not here to see what has gone wrong previously and who should be blamed for that. Our main focus should be to look for ways and means to promote hockey at all levels.”

When asked that there was a dearth of financial support for hockey players and financial sources were insufficient to promote the game, he said performance at all levels would lead to heavy finances. “Once the team shows sign of improvement, we will be in a position to attract more finances.” “I will fight at all forums as I believe I am still the president of PHF. The Ministry of IPC should take the notification back. I will move to international bodies to seek reprieve in court,” he said.