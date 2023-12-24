Bangladesh coast to historic win in third ODI against NZ

NAPIER: Bangladesh´s pace attack shredded New Zealand´s batting on a green Napier pitch to record a historic nine-wicket win in the third and final One-day International on Saturday.

Having been well beaten in the first two matches to cede the series, Bangladesh produced a remarkable form reversal at McLean Park to dismiss the hosts for just 98 in 34.1 overs.

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates his half century in Wednesday's one-day international win over Bangladesh. — AFP

The run chase was a procession, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring an unbeaten half-century as they coasted to 99-1 in 15.1 overs.

It was Bangladesh´s first ODI win over the Black Caps on New Zealand soil, where they had lost the 18 previous fixtures since their first attempt in 1990.

Shanto said victory would be a source of pride and was just reward for the improvements he believes his eighth-ranked team are making.

“Really proud of the boys playing in this match,” he said.

“Before we started this series we really believed that we could win the series.

“The last couple of matches we played well but we couldn´t finish. Today the boys played some good cricket and we got the result.”

Shanto´s contribution began with him winning the toss and inserting the Black Caps on a lush, bouncy surface which also offered sideways movement -- and his seamers responded.

Three of them picked up three wickets as New Zealand were skittled for their lowest total in 45 ODIs between the teams.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

New Zealand innings

Young c Mehidy b Shoriful 26

Rachin c Mushfiqur b Tanzim 8

Henry c Najmul b Tanzim 1

Tom (c) b Shoriful 21

Blundell Miraz b Tanzim 4

Chapman b Shoriful 2

Clarkson b Soumya Sarkar 16

Adam b Soumya Sarkar 4

Ashok c Mushfiqur b Soumya 10

Jacob Duffy not out 1

William b Mustafizur 1

Extras: (b 1, w 3) 4

Total: 31.4 Ov (RR: 3.09) 98

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-22, 3-58, 4-61, 5-63, 6-70, 7-85, 8-86, 9-97, 10-98

Bowling: Shoriful Islam 7-0-22-3,

Tanzim Hasan Sakib 7-2-14-3, Mustafizur Rahman 7.4-0-36-1, Soumya Sarkar 6-1-18-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1-0-3-0

Bangladesh innings

Soumya Sarkar retired hurt 4

Haque c Blundell b O’Rourke 37

Najmul (c) not out 51

Litton Das not out 1

Extras: (nb 2, w 4) 6

Total: 15.1 Ov (RR: 6.52) 99/1

Fall of wickets: 0-15*, 1-84

Bowling: Adam Milne 4-0-18-0, Jacob Duffy 5-0-27-0, Josh Clarkson 2-0-19-0, Rourke 4-0-33-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 9 wickets

Player of the match: Hasan Sakib

Umpires: Chris Brown, Rod Tucker