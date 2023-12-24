Abid reaches milestone as tons galore in President’s Trophy

KARACHI: Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Saad and Umeer Bin Yousaf scored centuries on the second day of the second round of the President’s Trophy cricket tournament here on Saturday.

Abid Ali also completed his 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. In their first innings at the National Bank Stadium, WAPDA scored 391 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 80 overs in response to the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) total of 327 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Iftikhar and Saad added 153 runs in their fourth wicket partnership. At the State Bank stadium, KRL scored 320 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their first innings against Ghani Glass. In the third match at UBL sports complex, SNGPL scored 424 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the first innings against PTV.

Abid Ali scored 121 runs with the help of 14 fours and one six. This is his 28th century in first-class cricket and he also completed his 10,000 runs in first-class cricket.