Bugti empowered to form committee to run PHF affairs

ISLAMABAD: PSB has empowered the newly nominated President PHF Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti to constitute a committee in coordination with PSB to run day-to-day affairs of the federation.

The Committee should not exceed five members and has been empowered to look into club scrutiny and hold free and fair PHF elections.

“The President PHF will scrutinise the clubs and electoral college leading to hold free, fair and transparent elections of PHF after observing all codal and procedural formalities,” the handout says.