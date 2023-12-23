Hope leads WI to T20 series win over England

TAROUBA: Shai Hope´s unbeaten 43 led West Indies to a four wicket victory over England and secured a 3-2 Twenty20 series win in a tense encounter.
England were bowled out for 132 in the decider and while West Indies never got into their rhythm, Hope held their reply together and then won the game with a powerful six over extra-cover off the second ball of the final over.
The win is the third straight T20 international series win for West Indies in 2023 as they prepare to host the World Cup for the shortest format in June. It was a disappointing end to the mini-tour for Jos Buttler´s England side, who had also lost the 50-over series in the Caribbean 2-1.
The low-scoring contest was in marked contrast to Tuesday´s game where England scored a team-record 267 but with conditions helping the bowlers, West Indies were able to add to their T20i series wins over South Africa and India.
The surface at the Brian Lara Academy offered help to the spinners and slow left-armer Gudakesh Motie took full advantage, picking up three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.
West Indies´ other left-arm orthodox spinner, Akeal Hosein, chipped in with two for 20 in his four overs as the home side restricted England to the lowest target set in the series. —AFP
West Indies won the toss
England innings
Salt b Motie 38
Buttler (c) c Thomas b Holder 11
Jacks b Hosein 7
Livingstone c b Motie 28
Brook c Pooran b Motie 7
Ali c Powell b Hosein 23
Curran c Rutherford b Holder 12
Woakes b Russell 2
Ahmed c & b Russell 0
Rashid run out (Powell/Holder) 1
Topley not out 0
Extras: (lb 3) 3
Total: 19.3 Ov (RR: 6.76) 132
Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-39, 3-60, 4-70, 5-110, 6-121, 7-125, 8-125, 9-132, 10-132
Bowling: Andre Russell 4-0-25-2, Oshane Thomas 4-0-36-0, Akeal Hosein 4-0-20-2, Jason Holder 3.3-0-24-2, Gudakesh Motie 4-0-24-3
West Indies innings
King c Buttler b Topley 3
Charles c Buttler b Rashid 27
Pooran b Woakes 10
Hope not out 43
Rutherford c Curran b Rashid 30
Powell (c) c Rashid b Topley 8
Russell c Livingstone b Curran 3
Jason Holder not out 4
Extras: (lb 5) 5
Total: 19.2 Ov (RR: 6.87) 133/6
Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-33, 3-54, 4-95, 5-113, 6-123
Bowling: Reece Topley 4-0-17-2, Chris Woakes 3.2-0-28-1, Rehan Ahmed 4-0-36-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-21-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-13-0, Sam Curran 2-0-13-1
Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets
Player of the match: Gudakesh Motie
Umpires: Leslie Reifer, Nigel Duguid
JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar announced on Friday that he will retire from international...
KARACHI: Owais Zafar, Saeed Ali, and Umair Mumtaz cracked centuries for their respective teams as the second round of...
ISLAMABAD: PSB has empowered the newly nominated President PHF Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti to constitute a committee...
LAHORE: Pakistan posted 323 for eight in 78.4 overs on the opening day of their two-day practice match against...
LAHORE: National boxers who aim to press for the Paris Olympics seats need to stay at a decent hostel which would...
WELLINGTON: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and star seamer Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn for the three-match...