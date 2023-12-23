Hope leads WI to T20 series win over England

TAROUBA: Shai Hope´s unbeaten 43 led West Indies to a four wicket victory over England and secured a 3-2 Twenty20 series win in a tense encounter.

England were bowled out for 132 in the decider and while West Indies never got into their rhythm, Hope held their reply together and then won the game with a powerful six over extra-cover off the second ball of the final over.

Shai Hope of the West Indies celebrates winning the 5th T20I between the West Indies and England at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on December 21, 2023. — AFP

The win is the third straight T20 international series win for West Indies in 2023 as they prepare to host the World Cup for the shortest format in June. It was a disappointing end to the mini-tour for Jos Buttler´s England side, who had also lost the 50-over series in the Caribbean 2-1.

The low-scoring contest was in marked contrast to Tuesday´s game where England scored a team-record 267 but with conditions helping the bowlers, West Indies were able to add to their T20i series wins over South Africa and India.

The surface at the Brian Lara Academy offered help to the spinners and slow left-armer Gudakesh Motie took full advantage, picking up three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.

West Indies´ other left-arm orthodox spinner, Akeal Hosein, chipped in with two for 20 in his four overs as the home side restricted England to the lowest target set in the series. —AFP

West Indies won the toss

England innings

Salt b Motie 38

Buttler (c) c Thomas b Holder 11

Jacks b Hosein 7

Livingstone c b Motie 28

Brook c Pooran b Motie 7

Ali c Powell b Hosein 23

Curran c Rutherford b Holder 12

Woakes b Russell 2

Ahmed c & b Russell 0

Rashid run out (Powell/Holder) 1

Topley not out 0

Extras: (lb 3) 3

Total: 19.3 Ov (RR: 6.76) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-39, 3-60, 4-70, 5-110, 6-121, 7-125, 8-125, 9-132, 10-132

Bowling: Andre Russell 4-0-25-2, Oshane Thomas 4-0-36-0, Akeal Hosein 4-0-20-2, Jason Holder 3.3-0-24-2, Gudakesh Motie 4-0-24-3

West Indies innings

King c Buttler b Topley 3

Charles c Buttler b Rashid 27

Pooran b Woakes 10

Hope not out 43

Rutherford c Curran b Rashid 30

Powell (c) c Rashid b Topley 8

Russell c Livingstone b Curran 3

Jason Holder not out 4

Extras: (lb 5) 5

Total: 19.2 Ov (RR: 6.87) 133/6

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-33, 3-54, 4-95, 5-113, 6-123

Bowling: Reece Topley 4-0-17-2, Chris Woakes 3.2-0-28-1, Rehan Ahmed 4-0-36-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-21-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-13-0, Sam Curran 2-0-13-1

Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets

Player of the match: Gudakesh Motie

Umpires: Leslie Reifer, Nigel Duguid