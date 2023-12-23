Minhaj cards 68 to take lead in Sindh Open Golf

KARACHI: Minhaj Maqsood on Friday carded four-under-par 68 to take a two-shot lead on the opening day of the 25th Sindh Open Golf Championship here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club.

A representational image of a golf ball. — Pexels/File

Rawalpindi’s Minhaj was in top gear in the opening round of the Rs3.5 million championship as he made a series of birdies despite some tricky pin positions to card an impressive score. Karachi’s trio of Ahmed Saeed, Muhammad Sajjad and Dilshad Ali were in joint second place on the leaderboard at 70. The seasoned Matloob Ahmed from Lahore was three shots off the pace at 71 alongside Karachi’s Mudassir Ali. The quartet of Talib Hussain, Muhammad Munir, Rehmatullah and Afsar Ali were at par 72.