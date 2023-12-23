Aqeel survives another three setter in BB Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Davis Cup stalwart Aqeel Khan survived another three-set match to move into the semi-finals of Benazir Bhutto Championship men’s singles event at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts Friday.

Mudassir Murtaza made his best efforts to upstage Aqeel, winning the second set with ease but was unable to maintain the tempo, losing in three-set quarter-finals. Aqeel took the first 6-4. In the second set Muddassir outclassed Aqeel, by breaking his serve at the beginning and maintaining the upper hand to win it 6-1.

Pakistan’s Davis Cup stalwart Aqeel Khan while taking a shot in this image released on December 17, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

In a thrilling deciding set, both players fought hard but at 4-4 Aqeel got the advantage, and won 6-4.

Men’s singles quarter-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Muddassir Murtaza 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Muzzammil Murtaza bt Barkat ullah 6-2, 6-4; Yousaf Khalil bt Muhammad Abid 6-3, 6-0; Muhammad Shoaib bt Muhammad Salar 6-0, 6-3.

Men doubles semi-finals: Muzzamil Murtaza/Muhammad Shoaib bt Aqeel Khan/Shezad Khan 1-6, 6-3, 10-5 (Super tiebreak); Mohammad Abid/Waqas Malik bt Yousaf Khalil/Barkat ullah 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; Muzzamil Murtaza/Muhammad Shoaib bt 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

Ladies singles quarter-finals: Esha Jawad bt Kainat Ali 6-2, 6-2; Sara Mehboob bt Shiza Sajjid 7-5, 6-4; Amna Ali Qayum bt Asifa Shebaz 6-1, 7-5.

Under-18 boys singles semifinals: Hamza Asim bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 5-7, 7-5; Ahmed Naeel bt Hamza Roman 6-1, 6-4.

Under-18 girls singles semi-finals: Amna Ali Qayum bt Zunaisah Noor 6-2, 6-2; Shiza Sajjid bt Manha Khalid 6-0, 6-1.

Under-14 boys single semi-finals: Hassan Usmani bt Rohab Faisal 4-1, 3-5, 4-0; Muzzamil Bhand bt Mahd Shezad 4-2, 4-1.

Under-12 boys singles quarter-finals: Shayan Afridi bt Abdul Wasay 4-2, 4-0; Arsh Imran bt Zaid Zaman 3-5, 4-1, 4-0; Ibrahim Gil w/o Ahmed Hussain; Raziq Sultan bt Rashid Bachani 4-1, 4-2.

Boys under 10 quarter-finals: Arsh Imran bt Majid Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-0; Ibrahim Gil bt Ehsan Bari 4-1, 4-0; Rashid Bachani bt Qasim ul Khair 4-1, 4-0; Muhammad Faizan bt Salar Khan 4-1, 4-0.

Veteran Doubles 45+ semi-finals: Muhammad Amin/Syed Murtaza bt Azeem Khan/Mehmood Khan 6-3, 6-3; Rashid Ali/Israr Gul bt Sohail Bulant/Yasin Abbassi 6-2, 6-1.