71 players in 2nd McDonald’s National Squash

KARACHI: As many as 71 players are participating in the 2nd McDonald’s Junior National Squash Championship commencing from Friday (today).

This representational image shows a female player during a squash game. — Unsplash

According to the draws, 24 players have entered in the under-19 category and 22 players entered in the under-11 category. In the under-15 category, 25 players have entered their names. The event is being organised by Sindh Squash Association at PSF Squash Complex here.