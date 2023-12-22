Ambiguity remains about newly-nominated PHF chief

ISLAMABAD: As the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) issued notification on the nomination of Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti as President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on ad-hoc basis, ambiguity remains about how he will move forward on conducting free and fair elections in coordination with other officials of the federation.

Well-placed sources within the Ministry of IPC confirmed that the matter will now be handled by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) which is the implementing body.

Pakistani team during a hockey match. — PHF website

When The News approached Tariq Bugti, he said he would be back in Islamabad from Balochistan and consult PSB officials before moving forward. “One thing I will tell you is that I will take along all the stakeholders with the basic aim and that is to promote the game of hockey that was once a pride of the nation. Inshallah those golden days of Pakistan hockey will be back,” he said.

The notification issued by the Ministry of IPC says: “Minister/Patron-In-Chief PHF is pleased to nominate Mr. Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti as President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on ad-hoc basis to facilitate the conduct of free and fair elections of PHF under Rule 17 of Constitution of PSB as conveyed by Prime Minister’s Office’s approval vide No. 3473/SPM/2023, dated 5th December, 2023. Election Commission of Pakistan vide letter No. F.26(1)/2023-Elec-I, dated, 20th December, 2023 has also concurred with the appointment of Mr. Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti as President PHF on ad-hoc basis (Annex-I).’’

The Rule 17 of the PSB constitution says: There shall be an election commission consisting of the Election Commissioner and two members having vast sports related back-ground appointed by the Board.

(2) A person shall not be qualified to be appointed as election commissioner unless he is eligible to be the judge of the High Court.

(3) All the terms and conditions of the election commissioner and the members shall be determined by the Board.

(4) The members and election commissioner shall be independent of the Board and shall not hold nor have held for the previous one year any other office of profit or position in the Board or in any other organization associated with the Board.

(5) The election commission shall function and have the responsibility for holding and monitoring free and transparent elections of national sports federations in accordance with national sports policy and their constitutions.