Zimbabwe cricket suspends two national players over drug use

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket said Thursday that two national players had been suspended for “recreational drug use”.
“The concerned players, Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test,” the board said in a statement.
Madhevere and Mavuta have been suspended “with immediate effect” until a hearing is held on the breach of anti-doping rules. The board did not say what drug was involved nor when they had failed the tests.
But the suspensions are a new blow after coach Dave Houghton resigned this week over Zimbabwe´s failure to reach next year´s T20 World Cup. “They have been charged under the Zimbabwe Cricket Code of Conduct for players and team officials and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon,” the statement said.
Madhevere is considered one of the national team´s rising talents. He made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2020 and has since played in two Tests, 36 one-day internationals and 60 Twenty20 internationals. Mavuta, 26, has four Tests, 12 One-day Internationals and 10 T20 Internationals to his name. Both were in the Zimbabwe squad for the one-day series against Ireland this month which the side lost 2-1.
