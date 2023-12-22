Club World Cup win would last a lifetime: Guardiola

JEDDAH: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said lifting the Club World Cup on Friday would be something his players can cherish forever as he played down the importance of the English champions´ patchy Premier League form. City won only one of their previous six league games prior to flying out to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, but easily swept aside Japan´s Urawa Reds 3-0 to reach the final.

Guardiola´s men are strong favourites to win a fifth trophy in 2023 against Brazil´s Fluminense in Jeddah. No European side has lost in the Club World Cup in 21 games since 2012. “It´s so difficult to come here. To win the (Copa) Libertadores, the Champions League, both competitions are really tough,” said Guardiola when asked if victory could spark a recovery in City´s Premier League.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.— AFP

“(The Club World Cup) is something that remains forever. Premier League this season, next season, it will be there. I don´t know if we´ll come back to play a final for the World Cup.” Fluminense are also in the final for the first time having claimed their first Copa Libertadores last month.

The Brazilians relied on the experience of an ageing core of players to get through their semi-final against Egypt´s Al Ahly 2-0 thanks to two late goals. Felipe Melo broke the competition record to become the oldest outfield player at 40, while 37-year-old goalkeeper Fabio kept his side in the game against the African champions.

Melo called for more respect after an article in an English newspaper referred to Fluminense as a side fit for “Soccer Aid” -- an annual charity match in England played by former professionals and celebrities.

But the former Brazilian international conceded Fluminense cannot give City the same chances that Al Ahly squandered, even if the English giants will be missing the injured Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.