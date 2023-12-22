Court ‘ruling does not signify an endorsement of super league’: UEFA

LAUSANNE: UEFA said on Thursday´s ruling by Europe´s top court that it and FIFA had broken EU law to stifle the creation of a rival Super League “does not signify an endorsement or validation of” the breakaway competition.
UEFA continued: “It rather underscores a pre-existing shortfall within UEFA´s pre-authorisation framework, a technical aspect that has already been acknowledged and addressed in June 2022.
“UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations.” The ruling by the European Court of Justice was based on UEFA rules prior to the changing of them in 2022.
“The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful,” the court ruled. The summary of the written judgment stressed that its ruling does not necessarily mean that the Super League project should now be authorised, just that FIFA and UEFA have been “abusing a dominant position” in the football market.
UEFA said, though, that in liaison with fans -- who were the main force against the Super League when it first reared its head in 2021 -- and others they were the future for European football club competition.
“We will continue to shape the European sports model collectively with national associations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches, EU institutions, governments and partners alike. “We trust that the solidarity-based European football pyramid that the fans and all stakeholders have declared as their irreplaceable model will be safeguarded against the threat of breakaways by European and national laws.”
