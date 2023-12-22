UEFA suffers court defeat, but Super League finds few fans

LAUSANNE: Europe´s top court dealt football governing body UEFA a scything legal tackle on Thursday, but an attempt by rival Super League promoters to kick off a new competition met a solid defensive wall of clubs and fans.

Responding to a query from Spanish judges, the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA had broken EU law by abusing its “dominant position” in European football to stifle an upstart breakaway league of elite clubs.

This image shows the logo of the European football governing body. — AFP/File

But when the firm promoting the Super League seized on the court victory to announce plans for new 64-team tournament to compete with or replace national competitions and UEFA´s flagship Champions League it was met with scorn and rejection.

“We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want,” sneered UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. “I hope they start their fantastic competition as soon as possible ... with two clubs.” With only two clubs, Spain´s rival giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, still publicly attached to the Super League project, UEFA and football´s world body FIFA can perhaps afford to be sarcastic about the prospect of a new competition shaking up the game.

In response to the Super League threat, UEFA launched a major reform of the Champions League starting in 2024, with 36 teams involved instead of 32. The clubs will play in a single league competition, which will replace the current group stage, guaranteeing at least eight matches for each team. On Thursday, Europe´s top court came back with its verdict, on the face of it a massive blow to UEFA.­