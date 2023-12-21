ECP gives go-ahead to Tariq Massori Bugti’s appointment as PHF chief

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday has gave go ahead to appoint Tariq Hussain Massori Bugti as the President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The ECP permission is required for appointments by the caretaker setup. Any appointment made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan is required to get concurrence of ECP.

The Election Commission of Pakistan building. — AFP/File

The Prime Minister who is also Patron in Chief of the PHF finalized/approved Tariq Hussain Massori Bugti’s name last week from the Panel of three forwarded by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). Following five days of wait and checking all the relevant clauses, the ECP has given go ahead to the Ministry to issue a notification on the appointment of Tariq Hussain Massori Bugti as the new President PHF after adopting required procedure.

A panel of three names that also included former IG and SVP PHF Saeed Khan’s name and another former bureaucrat’s name was forwarded for the PM submission. The PM approved the name of Tariq Hussain Massori Bugti with the Ministry forwarded the name to the ECP for its concurrence. The ECP on Wednesday gave go ahead to his appointment. The Ministry is expected to issue the notification within next few days.

“We have forwarded three names for the post of President PHF as was directed by the Prime Minister. The summary to this effect was forwarded to the PM office last week. The PM approved Tariq Hussain Massori Bugti’s name as the new president PHF,” the official in the Ministry when questioned told The News.

The News, however, has learned that the panel forwarded to the PM Office did not include any former hockey stalwarts name. “According to directions received from the top, our effort was to pick a panel, consisting of administrators.”

Tariq Hussain Massori Bugti got his early education from Lawrence College Ghoragalli. It is believed that once the Ministry notifies, the matter will be forwarded to the PHF Congress and a vote of confidence will be sought from the members.