Ahmed Shehzad included in camp ahead of NZ tour

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has been included in the training camp ahead of the T20 International series against New Zealand scheduled for next month.
This decision comes on the heels of Shehzad’s withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after not being selected in the draft for the upcoming season.
Chief selector Wahab Riaz on Tuesday announced the squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with the selected players set to gather for a training camp from December 28 to January 3 in Lahore.
In addition to Ahmed Shehzad, eight other players have been called up for the training camp who are Mohammad Haris, Arif Yaqoob, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Shahab Khan, Kamran Ghulam and Omair Bin Yousuf.
