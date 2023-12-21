Khurram doubtful for second Test, MRI report due today

ISLAMABAD: Khurram Shahzad, whose bowling was one of the few positives in the first Test, is a doubtful starter for the Boxing Day Test as increasing side-strain complaints landed the bowler for MRI checkup at hospital.

One of the team officials confirmed to The News from Melbourne that pacer Khurram had started complaining of left-side strain (under ribs) even during the course of action in the first Test.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh (L) is bowled by Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad (R) on the second day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on December 15, 2023. — AFP

“To start with he just complained of slide pain under left-side ribs. However, that pain kept on developing with each passing day. Despite initial treatments, the fast bowler got no respite from the problem. It was ultimately decided to conduct an MRI test on him. The MRI reports are expected on Thursday. By that time, he has been advised to take complete rest,” the official said.

Khurram turned out to be the most impressive of Pakistani bowlers during the first Test picking up five wickets. The Australian cricket experts rated him as the most impressive of the lot, even in the presence of premier bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Though he normally bowled in and around 135km during the first Test, his bowling line and length and variety remained a constant threat for the Australian bowlers. Khurram’s bowling speed decreased considerably during the Australian innings when he started feeling side-strain.

“it was during Australia’s second innings that Khurram started complaining of pain on the left side. We hope that it is nothing serious. But the way he is experiencing pain you cannot say anything final till the MRI tests reports come out,” the official maintained.

The new comers in Australia mostly face multiple fitness problems due to totally changed conditions and requirements.

Fast bowlers usually have to make adjustments in their line and length and even in bowling run-ups which put extra strain on different muscles resulting in injuries. It seems that Khurram also went through that experience after bowling his heart out during the Perth Test.

Khurram’s injury adds to team’s vows as spinner Abrar Ahmad is already down with an injury while other spinner Nauman Ali has also injured his finger ahead of the series opener.

Should Khurram miss out, Pakistan will have Hasan Ali and Waseem Jr at their disposal as fast bowling options for the second Test starting at Melbourne from December 26.