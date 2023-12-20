Pak teams to play beach tennis events next year

KARACHI: Pakistan will participate in Beach Tennis events for the first time next year. “We have decided to send our teams to beach tennis events to be held next year in the countries of South Asia and Middle East,” said Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation.

He was speaking to media at the clos ing ceremony of Prof. Dr. Ibrahim Memon Beach Tennis Ranking tournament held at Indus River Bank, Jamshoro, the other day. The event was won by Fahim Ramzan who defeated Sheeraz Bhand 10-6, 10-8 in the final of men’s singles. As many as 35 players from Karachi, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Dadu partici pated in the event. Rehmani said three or four local beach tennis events would be held in the first half of 2024 at Manora Beach, Clifton Beach, Hala and Rawal Dam bank.