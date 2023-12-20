Uncapped trio called for New Zealand T20 tour

LAHORE: Uncapped Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah Khan and Abbas Afridi have been named in Pakistan squad for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz Tuesday revealed the 17-member squad for the upcoming tour at a press conference, where he was accompanied by consultant Kamran Akmal. The chief selector noted that Shadab Khan would be unavailable due to an ankle injury sustained during the National T20, requiring two weeks of rehabilitation before he can resume bowling.

Former Pakistani cricketer and Chief Selector Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/@@WahabViki

Wahab emphasised the importance of Shadab in the T20 format and expressed optimism about his return after the recovery period. Wicketkeeper Muhammad Haris has been rested and Azam Khan has staged a comeback. “We’ve watched Azam very closely and at times it happens that you’ve to prefer skills over fitness.

A player winning you a match is much more important than anything else,” Wahab said. “We’ve spoken to Azam about fitness levels and we’ve sent him a very clear message that we want to invest in you but you have to respond as well.

Obviously you can’t expect someone to lose 10-15kgs in 10 days so Azam will travel with the team. He’s an impact player so we want to give him a chance and keep an eye on his fitness levels.”

Haseebullah Khan’s consistent performance over two years earned him a spot in the squad, he said. “Haseebullah played impactful innings in the PSL and has been consistent in white-ball cricket. While he usually opens in domestic cricket, we are exploring options for numbers four to seven.

Players like Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, and Faheem Ashraf had their chances but failed to make a significant impact. Now, we’re in a rebuilding phase to identify players for these crucial positions,” Wahab explained.

“All three wicketkeepers-batters are proven performers in domestic and international cricket,” Wahab said. “In the last few years, we weren’t able to create back-ups. Going forward into the World Cup, we want to create those back-ups and try some of the boys,” said Wahab.

The batting order has seen a focus on firepower, with the inclusion of players like Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, and Sahibzada Farhan. Providing updates on player fitness, Riaz mentioned that Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah, who were initially unfit, have recovered.

However, Ehsanullah is expected to take some time to regain fitness. Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the squad, with the vice-captain to be appointed during the pre-series training camp. The camp is scheduled to take place from December 28 to January 3.

There were reports of selectors contemplating dropping Mohammad Rizwan for Azam Khan, but both players have been included, reportedly on Mohammad Hafeez’s recommendation. Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mojammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

Pakistan tour of New Zealand:

January 12: New Zealand vs Pakistan – First T20I in Auckland

January 14: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Second T20I in Hamilton

January 17: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Third T20I in Dunedin

January 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Fourth T20I in Christchurch

January 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Fifth T20I in Christchurch.