Cummins leads stars up for grabs in big-money IPL auction

NEW DELHI: Some of the world´s top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Players can start the bidding for their services at up to $240,000 but the best will be snapped up for many times that. This time the 10 IPL franchises will have a combined $31.5 million to spend.

Brady Cummins shoots the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center, in Champaign, Illinois on December 17, 2023. — AFP

The Twenty20 tournament, the richest in cricket, is expected to begin in March. With the players pocketing most of the fee, AFP looks at five stars who could hit the jackpot: Cummins skipped this year´s IPL because of a packed calendar but will make a triumphant return after taking Australia to World Cup glory in India. The fast bowler silenced a crowd of 100,000 in the final in Ahmedabad when he bowled out Indian hero Virat Kohli and was widely lauded for his captaincy in leading Australia to the title.

Cummins, 30, who previously made an auction record of $2.17 million when he signed with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, will enter with a top base price of $240,000. Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and Sean Abbott will be among the other Australian World Cup winners in the hunt for a payday.

The up-and-coming batting all-rounder of Indian origin made three centuries in his 578 runs at the World Cup for a strike rate of 106, along with five tournament wickets.

The 24-year-old´s first name reflects his father´s love of India´s cricket greats -- “Ra” from Rahul Dravid and ´chin´ from Sachin Tendulkar.