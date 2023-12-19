Shadab doubtful for NZ T20Is

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team faces a potential setback as all-rounder Shadab Khan is uncertain to participate in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The 25-year-old cricketer sustained a foot injury during the National T20 Cup, sidelining him from action and raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming series.

Pakistani cricket player, Shadab Khan on December 16, 2023. —X/@76Shadabkhan

With the final squad announcement for the T20I series against New Zealand scheduled for Tuesday (today), the cricketer is racing against time. The series is set to commence on January 12. The training camp is slated to begin at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on December 25.