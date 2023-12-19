Shadab doubtful for NZ T20Is

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team faces a potential setback as all-rounder Shadab Khan is uncertain to participate in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
The 25-year-old cricketer sustained a foot injury during the National T20 Cup, sidelining him from action and raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming series.
With the final squad announcement for the T20I series against New Zealand scheduled for Tuesday (today), the cricketer is racing against time. The series is set to commence on January 12. The training camp is slated to begin at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on December 25.
LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association here elected its new office bearers picking Mahmood Naveed as president and Shahid...
LAHORE: In a display of masterful golf skills, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Fatima Jinnah Punjab...
LAHORE: A half-bred young Sargent lived up to the expectations in the Winter Cup but an upset was pulled off by Al...
NEW DELHI: Some of the world´s top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for...
PERTH: Australia are on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a...
LAHORE: After losing two-time Olympian Shah Hussain due to his growing age and Qaiser Afridi who has settled in...