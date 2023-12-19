Tiger encouraged for comeback after knocking off the rust

MIAMI: Tiger Woods says he has been encouraged by his performance in two December events, the first competitive golf for the 15-time major winner since April ankle surgery.

Woods, who turns 48 later this month, had not played since the Masters eight months ago before placing 18th of 20 in the Hero World Challenge two weeks ago. “A lot of things are aching a lot more than my ankle, which is the way it goes,” Woods said. “I´ll be able to walk and play. We´ve been working out hard, been able to recover.”

Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, in Orlando, Florida on December 17, 2023. — AFP

On Sunday, he and 14-year-old son Charlie Woods combined to shoot 61 and grab a share of fifth at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. “We´ve been training every day, which is great,” Woods said. “It has been nice to knock off a lot of the rust and some of the doubt I´ve had because quite frankly I haven´t hit a shot that counted in a long time. “So having to post a score and hit shots on the right number, hit shots with consequence, it has been nice.”