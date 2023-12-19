Pakistan edge NZ in Super Over thriller

LAHORE: In a nail-biting encounter, Pakistan Women emerged victorious against New Zealand Women in the third and final ODI match, securing a win in the Super Over on Monday.
Sadia Iqbal’s outstanding bowling in the Super Over, where she claimed two crucial wickets, played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s triumph. This historic win marked only the second time that Pakistan Women have defeated New Zealand Women in an ODI. The previous instance occurred in November 2017 in Sharjah.
New Zealand had won the preceding two ODIs in the series. The third ODI unfolded with New Zealand Women winning the toss and opting to bat first, posting a total of 251 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Pakistan Women matched the score, reaching 251 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs.
As the match ended in a tie, a Super Over was initiated. Pakistan Women posted a total of 11 runs without any loss in the Super Over, with Alia Riaz contributing 8 runs and Fatima Sana scoring 2 runs.
In the Super Over, New Zealand Women managed to score eight runs but lost both batters, Emilia Kerr and Sophie Devine, to Sadia Iqbal’s bowling. Notable performances in New Zealand Women’s innings included Emilia Kerr’s impressive 77 runs and Maddie Green’s unbeaten 65 runs. Ghulam Fatima and Nashra Sindhu from the Pakistan Women’s side claimed two wickets each.
Bismah Maroof was named the Player of the Match for her exceptional innings. She scored her 20th ODI half-century with a contribution of 68 runs. Alia Riaz added 44 runs, while Captain Fatima Sana scored 36 runs.
