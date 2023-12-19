Abbas shines in SBP’s 10-wicket win over PTV

LAHORE: Test pacer Mohammad Abbas finished with impressive figures of 10-122 as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) crushed Pakistan Television (PTV) by ten wickets on the third day of their four-day opening round fixture of the President’s Trophy Grade-1 at the SBP Sports Complex on Monday.

PTV, who had conceded a huge first innings lead of 292, resumed their second innings with the overnight score of 168-5 and were folded for 339 to set a 48-run target for SBP which they achieved without losing any wicket thanks to a solid stand from Rizwan Hussain (24*) and Zain Abbas (23*).

This representational image shows a hard ball on a field. — Unsplash/File

Abbas, who had taken 6-19 in the first innings, got 4-103 in the second innings. At the NBP Sports Complex, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) set a target of 409 for Ghani Glass. And they were 38-2 at stumps.

SNGPL, who had taken 118-run lead in the first innings, resumed their second innings at 19 without loss and went on to declare it 290-7 in 68 overs. At the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) reached 39-1 while chasing a target of 287 against WAPDA.