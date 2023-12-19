Brilliant Boniface helps Leverkusen slay Frankfurt to go seven clear

MUNICH: A goal and two assists from Nigeria striker Victor Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, sending the league leaders seven points clear.

Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, who are seven and eight points behind respectively, can narrow the gap to Leverkusen when they clash in the Bavarian capital later on Sunday. Xabi Alonso´s unbeaten Leverkusen, who have won 21 and drawn three of 24 matches in all competitions this season, overran the visitors thanks to a brilliant Boniface performance.

Victor Boniface celebrates scoring the 1-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Leverkusen, western Germany, on December 17, 2023. — AFP

Before the match, the Leverkusen fans unveiled a huge Christmas wishlist, calling on the club to make their Bundesliga title dreams come true. “We´ve won nothing yet. After half a year nobody wins anything, especially not a league title,” Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said to DAZN.

“We´ve got another game midweek and then we go on holiday, where we need to be careful what we do. Then we´ll come back and step on the gas ahead of the rest of the season.” Boniface squeezed a low shot under Kevin Trapp to open the scoring 14 minutes in.

The Nigerian then created a goal for Jeremie Frimpong early in the second half, his shot rebounding off Trapp and landing perfectly for the Dutch international to slam home. The 22-year-old, who is almost certain to be selected for Nigeria´s Africa Cup of Nations bid in January, then helped seal the result, finding Florian Wirtz in space for Leverkusen´s third.