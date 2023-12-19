1st Ocean Tennis Championship from 29th

KARACHI: The 1st Ocean Tennis Championship will be held at DA Creek Club here from December 29 to January 4.
Two local events for men’s singles and doubles with open categories are included in the tournament.
LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association here elected its new office bearers picking Mahmood Naveed as president and Shahid...
LAHORE: In a display of masterful golf skills, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Fatima Jinnah Punjab...
LAHORE: A half-bred young Sargent lived up to the expectations in the Winter Cup but an upset was pulled off by Al...
NEW DELHI: Some of the world´s top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for...
PERTH: Australia are on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a...
LAHORE: After losing two-time Olympian Shah Hussain due to his growing age and Qaiser Afridi who has settled in...