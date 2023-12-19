 
Tuesday December 19, 2023
1st Ocean Tennis Championship from 29th

By Our Correspondent
December 19, 2023

KARACHI: The 1st Ocean Tennis Championship will be held at DA Creek Club here from December 29 to January 4.

This representational image shows a tennis racket and a ball in the background. — Unsplash
Two local events for men’s singles and doubles with open categories are included in the tournament.