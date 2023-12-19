Army grab national clay shooting title

KARACHI: Army won the 9th national clay shooting championship that concluded at PN shooting range here the other day.
Army secured first position with four gold, two silver, and one bronze medals. Navy took second position with two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals while Sindh stood third with one silver and three bronze medals.
On the last day, Lt Awas Ali of Navy won gold medal in the individual category of double trap event. Army’s Colonel Fakhar took silver medal and Colonel Farrukh Nadeem got bronze medal. In the team category of the said event, Army took gold medal and Navy grabbed silver medal while Sindh won bronze medal.
