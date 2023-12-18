Two-day practice match added to tour itinerary

ISLAMABAD: An extra practice match has been added to Pakistan’s cricket tour itinerary in Australia. The match solely meant for practice purpose will be played on December 22-23 in Melbourne.

The two-day match will be played against the Victorian Select. Everyone from the 18-member squad will be allowed to play in the practice match. “We are thankful to Cricket Australia (CA) for providing us with the opportunity.

They have accepted our request and have given a go-ahead to organize the practice match. We would try to make the best of the practice match. It would help us gear up for the second Test in the best possible way,” Hafeez said.