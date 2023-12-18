Australia crush Pakistan in first Test

PERTH: Nathan Lyon took his 500th Test wicket Sunday as Australia dismissed a rattled Pakistan for just 89 to post a thumping 360-run win in the opening Test at Perth.

Pakistan´s unlikely bid to win their first Test in Australia since 1995 was left in tatters by the spin king and the home side´s formidable pace attack, who wrapped up the game inside four days.

Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking his 500th wicket, Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, during day four of the first Test cricket match on December 17, 2023. — AFP

Chasing 450 for victory, the visitors succumbed meekly with Lyon taking 2-14. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both grabbed three wickets each. “Great start to the summer, everything fell into place. We´ve played a lot of cricket, so the build-up was very chilled and relaxed,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “No hiccups this week, it´s all gone to plan.

“500 Test wickets around the world is huge,” he added of Lyon. “Couldn´t be happier for him.” After being left stranded on 499 after Pakistan´s first innings, Lyon finally reached the milestone when he trapped Faheem Ashraf lbw but there was an agonising wait as it went to review.

He then bowled Aamer Jamal in the same over, joining an elite club of just seven others, including fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka and Australia´s Shane Warne.

“Great feeling to take 500 wickets,” said Lyon. “I have not taken anything for granted, especially playing for Australia, and appreciate every moment of my career.”

Australia declared on day four at 233-5 after Pakistan were dismissed for 271 in their first innings, in reply to the hosts´ 487. Cummins made the call after opener Usman Khawaja was out for a gutsy 90 on a deteriorating pitch after a 126-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh remained unbeaten on 63 after Pakistan had removed Steve Smith and Travis Head early in the day to give themselves hope.

Facing a daunting chase, they got off to a horror start with Abdullah Shafique out for two in the first over, nicking an unplayable Starc ball to Alex Carey behind the stumps.

Captain Shan Masood, in his first Test in charge, did not last much longer, edging to Carey off Hazlewood to leave his team in dire straits at 17-2.

Starc also accounted for Imam-ul-Haq before Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel put up some resistance. But that crumbled when Azam got an edge to Cummins on 14, with Carey again collecting.

When they returned from tea, Sarfaraz Ahmed lasted just six balls before he was caught at gully off Starc, and Agha Salman was run out.

Lyon then worked his magic before Hazlewood cleaned up. “We could have batted a bit quicker, missed on 60-70 runs,” said Masood.

“Bowling-wise, I thought we did a lot of good things. Not as disciplined as we wanted to be, that´s the lesson from the Australian attack.”

Australia had resumed at 84-2, with Khawaja on 34 and Smith 43, but it was hard going at the start with cracks appearing on the pitch.

Impressive debutant Khurram Shahzad got a breakthrough in the fourth over of the day, trapping Smith lbw for 45. Enter the aggressive Travis Head, who stroked a boundary off the second ball.

But he lived dangerously and a misjudged drive off Aamer Jamal went straight to Haq at cover, out for 14. Both Marsh and Khawaja survived reviews in the same eventful Jamal over as Pakistan ratcheted up the pressure.

Australia won the toss

Australia 1st innings 487 all out

Pakistan 1st innings 271 all out

Australia 2nd innings

Warner c Haq b Shahzad 0

Khawaja c Azam b Afridi 90

Labuschagne c Ahmed b Shahzad 2

Smith lbw Shahzad 45

Head c Haq b Jamal 14

Marsh not out 63

Extras: (lb11, nb7, w1) 19

Total: (5 wkts-decl; 63.2 overs) 233

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-87, 4-107, 5-233

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 18.2-4-76-1, Khurram Shahzad 16-4-45-3, Aamer Jamal 9-0-28-1, Faheem Ashraf 7-0-37-0, Agha Salman 13-1-36-0

Pakistan 2nd innings

Imam-ul-Haq lbw Starc 10

Abdullah c Carey b Starc 2

Masood c Carey b Hazlewood 2

Azam c Carey b Cummins 14

Shakeel lbw Hazlewood 24

Sarfaraz c Marsh b Starc 4

Salman run out 5

Ashraf lbw Lyon 5

Jamal b Lyon 0

Shaheen not out 3

Khurram c Warner b Hazlewood 0

Extras: (b10, lb10) 20

Total: (all out; 30.2 overs) 89

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-17, 3-19, 4-48, 5-56, 6-63, 7-79, 8-83, 9-89, 10-89

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-2-31-3, Josh Hazlewood 7.2-2-13-3, Pat Cummins 6-1-11-1, Nathan Lyon 8-2-14-2

Result: Australia won by 360 runs

Player of the match: Mitchell Marsh

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Joel Wilson